Transfer Students

Interested in transferring to TSU?
Set up a phone appointment with Transfer Counselor, Chelsea Morgan: https://tsutransferready.appointlet.com
Transferring from a TN Community College?
Are you currently enrolled at a Tennessee community college and want to ensure that your courses will meet all general education requirements when transferring to TSU?
Requirements for admission
All Other Transfers
Tennessee State University's strong academic programs & faculty will support and challenge you. You'll have access to real-world research and internships.
There has never been a better time to join the TSU family, so
apply now.
Will my courses transfer?
Check here
!
