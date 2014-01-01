Transfer Students

Interested in transferring to TSU?     

Set up a phone appointment with Transfer Counselor, Chelsea Morgan:  https://tsutransferready.appointlet.com 

Transferring from a TN Community College?

Are you currently enrolled at a Tennessee community college and want to ensure that your courses will meet all general education requirements when transferring to TSU?

Requirements for admission

 Community College & TSU

TN Transfer Pathways Program

All Other Transfers

Tennessee State University's  strong academic programs & faculty  will support and challenge you. You'll have access to real-world research and internships. 

There has never been a better time to join the TSU family, so apply now.

Transfer Details >>

Will my courses transfer? Check here

 

Transfer Requirements for Admission

Transfer Students must meet the following two requirements for admission:

  • Requirement 1: Must have a 2.0 Cumulative GPA from all colleges/ universities combined
  • Requirement 2: All Transfer students who graduated from high school after 1989 and have not previously earned the equivalent of a bachelor degree must also submit an official copy of their high school transcript for high school unit purposes

View transfer credit evaluations & course equivalencies

Information to Submit

The following information should be forwarded to Office of Admissions, 3500 John A. Merritt Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209:

  • Application and $25.00 Application Processing Fee (Check or money order)
  • Official transcripts from all Colleges/Universities attended. Transcripts should be complete meaning that there should be no courses in progress listed.
  • Official High School transcript for students who graduated from high school after 1989 or who have not earned a bachelor degree.

 

Apply Now